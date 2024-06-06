Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 964.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 198.34% to Rs 219.04 crore

Net profit of Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Pvt rose 964.32% to Rs 43.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 198.34% to Rs 219.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 73.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 213.81% to Rs 137.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 127.12% to Rs 704.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 310.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

