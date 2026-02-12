Amarjothi Spinning Mills consolidated net profit declines 34.84% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.43% to Rs 28.14 croreNet profit of Amarjothi Spinning Mills declined 34.84% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 31.43% to Rs 28.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 41.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales28.1441.04 -31 OPM %17.8714.28 -PBDT3.794.80 -21 PBT1.752.68 -35 NP1.442.21 -35
