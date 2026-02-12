Amarjothi Spinning Mills consolidated net profit declines 34.84% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.43% to Rs 28.14 crore

Net profit of Amarjothi Spinning Mills declined 34.84% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 31.43% to Rs 28.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 41.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.28.1441.0417.8714.283.794.801.752.681.442.21

