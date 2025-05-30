BCPL Railway Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 356.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 118.67% to Rs 56.57 crore

Net profit of BCPL Railway Infrastructure rose 356.67% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 118.67% to Rs 56.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.18% to Rs 8.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 50.07% to Rs 131.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 87.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

