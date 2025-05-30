Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BCPL Railway Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 356.67% in the March 2025 quarter

BCPL Railway Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 356.67% in the March 2025 quarter

May 30 2025
Sales rise 118.67% to Rs 56.57 crore

Net profit of BCPL Railway Infrastructure rose 356.67% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 118.67% to Rs 56.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.18% to Rs 8.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 50.07% to Rs 131.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 87.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales56.5725.87 119 131.9687.93 50 OPM %6.191.89 -8.058.73 - PBDT2.881.06 172 10.587.62 39 PBT2.821.02 176 10.357.44 39 NP2.740.60 357 8.295.52 50

