Amber Enterprises India Ltd Spikes 2.63%

Amber Enterprises India Ltd has added 14.17% over last one month compared to 2.89% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.76% rise in the SENSEX

Amber Enterprises India Ltd rose 2.63% today to trade at Rs 7228.3. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.68% to quote at 59718.63. The index is down 2.89 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, PG Electroplast Ltd increased 1.64% and Titan Company Ltd added 0.73% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 3.84 % over last one year compared to the 8.92% surge in benchmark SENSEX.