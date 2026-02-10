Associate Sponsors

Amber Enterprises India Ltd Spikes 2.63%

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 9:51 AM IST
Amber Enterprises India Ltd has added 14.17% over last one month compared to 2.89% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.76% rise in the SENSEX

Amber Enterprises India Ltd rose 2.63% today to trade at Rs 7228.3. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.68% to quote at 59718.63. The index is down 2.89 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, PG Electroplast Ltd increased 1.64% and Titan Company Ltd added 0.73% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 3.84 % over last one year compared to the 8.92% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd has added 14.17% over last one month compared to 2.89% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.76% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4427 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 11961 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 8625 on 29 Oct 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 5238.45 on 18 Feb 2025.

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

