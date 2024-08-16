Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.60 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.28% to Rs 23.01 croreNet profit of Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries reported to Rs 5.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.28% to Rs 23.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales23.0121.25 8 OPM %34.814.80 -PBDT6.41-1.03 LP PBT5.99-1.49 LP NP5.60-1.62 LP
