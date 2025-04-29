Ambuja Cements fixes record date for dividend

Record date is 13 June 2025

Ambuja Cements has fixed 13 June 2025 as record date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members of the Company to receive Dividend of Rs. 2.00/- (Rupees Two only) per Equity Share having face value of Rs.2/- each fully paidup for the financial year 2024-25. The said Dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, shall be paid on or after 1 July 2025, subject to deduction of tax at source as applicable.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News