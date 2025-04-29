Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PCBL Chemical drops after Q4 PAT slumps 9% YoY to Rs 100 cr

PCBL Chemical drops after Q4 PAT slumps 9% YoY to Rs 100 cr

Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
PCBL Chemical fell 2.98% to Rs 371.75 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 9.7% to Rs 100.19 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 110.95 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations dropped 8.23% to Rs 2,087.49 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,928.78 crore in Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) slipped 15.54% YoY to Rs 126.13 crore in Q4 FY25. Net profit margin reduced to 4.85% in Q4 FY25 as against 5.78% in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses increased 9.9% to Rs 1981.13 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 1802.65 crore posted in same quarter last year. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 1,453.60 crore (up 10.84% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 109.33 crore (up 34.93% YoY), finance cost was at Rs 103.16 crore (down 4.65% YoY) during the period under review.

Revenue from Carbon black increased 1.3% to Rs 1667.44 crore in Q4 FY25 as against 1646.04 crore in Q4 FY24. The power business reported a revenue of Rs 74.19 crore, registering growth of 4.94% YoY. Notably, revenue from chemical segment jumped 56.87% YoY to Rs 375.02 crore in Q4 FY25.

PCBL Chemical is a part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group. It is Indias largest carbon black manufacturer, committed to sustainable growth. It also emphasizes performance materials and specialty chemicals, serving a diverse customer base in over 50 countries.

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

