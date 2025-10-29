Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AMC stocks edge lower after SEBI proposes changes to industry's fee structure

AMC stocks edge lower after SEBI proposes changes to industry's fee structure

Image
Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shares of eight asset management company declined in trade today after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) released a consultation paper proposing a sweeping overhaul of the mutual fund fee structure.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (down 7.42%), Nippon Life India Asset Management (down 5.55%), HDFC Asset Management Company (down 4.82%), Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (down 4.11%), Canara Robeco Asset Management Company (down 3.99%), Nuvama Wealth Management (down 2.87%), UTI Asset Management Company (down 2.22%) and Angel One (down 2.03%) edged lower.

A widespread market selloff was triggered by investor anxiety over SEBI's new proposals aimed at reducing costs for mutual fund investors, specifically by lowering expense ratios and capping brokerage fees.

SEBI's proposals primarily focus on two areas to improve investor returns.

First, the regulator plans to reduce the expense ratiothe fee covering fund management costsparticularly for schemes with large assets under management (AUM).

Additionally, SEBI intends to remove the extra five basis points currently permitted across all schemes, calling the charge "transitory," and has proposed linking expense ratios directly to fund performance to better align fund manager and investor interests.

Fund houses must also separate any non-mutual fund activities into distinct business units. Second, the regulator suggested dramatically reducing the cap on brokerage and transaction charges.

Currently, mutual funds can charge up to 12 basis points for cash market trades and 5 basis points for derivatives, but SEBI proposes lowering these to 2 basis points and 1 basis point, respectively, to address concerns over "double charging" for research and execution costs.

While these changes are intended to enhance transparency and boost investor returns, they are widely expected to reduce the revenues of asset management companies (AMCs), particularly those with large AUMs or significant operational leverage.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty above 26,000 level; oil & gas share advance

Forex reserves import cover stands at 11.4 months

Enviro Infra Engineers gains on winning Rs 248 crore sewerage project

CAMS declines after Q2 PAT slumps 6% YoY to Rs 12 cr

Mahindra Finance gains as Q2 PAT jumps 54% YoY to Rs 569 cr

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story