Enviro Infra Engineers gains on winning Rs 248 crore sewerage project

Enviro Infra Engineers rose 3.33% to Rs 247.95 after the company said it received a letter of acceptance from the Bhopal Municipal Corporation for a sewerage infrastructure project.

The project involves the design, construction, and commissioning of a 273.37 km sewerage network in the north-east region of Bhopal, along with the construction of a 60 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and intermediate pumping stations. The contract also includes operations and maintenance (O&M) services after project completion.

The Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) work is valued at Rs 248.49 crore (excluding O&M and GST). The EPC phase is to be completed within 36 months, followed by a five-year O&M period.