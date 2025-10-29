Mahindra Finance gains as Q2 PAT jumps 54% YoY to Rs 569 cr

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services added 3.30% to Rs 309.80 after the NBFC's standalone net profit jumped 54.08% to Rs 569.31 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 369.47 crore reported in Q2 FY25.
Total income increased by 14.37% year on year to Rs 4,489.24 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
Profit before tax was at Rs 747.53 crore during the quarter, up 51.73% from Rs 492.66 crore posted in Q2 FY25.
Net interest income (NII) in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 2,423 crore, up 22% YoY. The NII margin was at 7% in Q2 FY26, compared with 6.5% for Q2 FY25.
Disbursement during the quarter was at Rs 13,514 crore, registering a growth of 3% YoY. The collection efficiency was at 96%, similar to Q2 FY25, indicating continued resilience in customer repayments.
The gross loan book was at Rs 1,27,246 crore as on 30 September 2025, up 13% on a YoY basis.
MMFSLs Asset quality remained within the guided range, with GS3 at 3.9% and GS2+GS3 at 9.7%. The credit cost for quarter ended 30 September 2025, was at 2.2%.
The companys capital adequacy healthy at 19.5%, Tier-1 Capital @16.9%. Provision coverage on Stage 3 loans prudent at 53%. Total liquidity buffer comfortable at Rs 8,572 crore.
On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit was Rs 560.07 crore in Q2 FY26, registering a growth of 43.59% as against Rs 390.03 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 5,049.45 crore, up 12.73% year on year.
Mahindra Finance, part of the Mahindra Group, is one of Indias leading non-banking finance companies. Focused on the rural and semi-urban sector, the company has over 11 million customers. The company is a leading vehicle and tractor financier, provides loans to SMEs and also offers fixed deposits. The company has 1,352 offices and reaches out to customers spread over 5,16,000 villages and 8,000 towns across the country, transforming more than 1.1 crore lives.
