Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty above 26,000 level; oil & gas share advance

Nifty above 26,000 level; oil & gas share advance

Image
Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The frontline benchmarks continued to trade with modest gains in the mid-morning trade as investors remained cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserves policy decision later in the day. The Nifty traded above the 26,000 level, while oil & gas stocks advanced after declining in past trading sessions.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 264.18 points or 0.31% to 84,892.34. The Nifty 50 index rose 106.45 points or 0.41% to 26,041.75.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.27% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.22%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,322 shares rose and 1,512 shares fell. A total of 207 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Oil & Gas index rose 0.94% to 11,857.20. The index shed 0.45% in the past trading session.

Indian Oil Corporation (up 3.61%), GAIL (India) (up 3.58%), Adani Total Gas (up 2.79%), Gujarat State Petronet (up 2.28%), Indraprastha Gas (up 1.83%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 1.81%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (up 1.62%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 1.42%), Petronet LNG (up 1.26%) and Oil India (up 1.07%) rose.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Adani Green Energy jumped 9.93% after the company reported a 111.2% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 583 crore despite a 5.3% decline in net sales to Rs 2,824 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Fischer Medical Ventures jumped 4.95% after the companys consolidated net profit surged to Rs 13.89 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 0.23 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations more than doubled to Rs 86.30 crore in the September 25 quarter from Rs 39.65 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Global Markets:

Asian markets traded mixed as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate decision.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index jumped over 1% to surpass 51,000 for the first time on Wednesday, setting a new record high. This surge was primarily driven by renewed optimism surrounding U.S.-Japan trade relations.

The gains followed a key event on Tuesday, where U.S. President Donald Trump and Japans Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi signed a new rare earths framework.

Trump's visit marked his first meeting with Takaichi, who recently assumed office; he also met Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace.

Global market sentiment was generally boosted by growing confidence that the Fed would deliver a second consecutive 25 basis point cut to support slowing growth. Markets are currently pricing in nearly 100% odds that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will approve a quarter-point reduction, which would set the federal funds rate in the 3.75%-4.00% range.

Overnight, all three major U.S. indices closed higher on Tuesday. Nvidia shares led the gains after news emerged that the company will build artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputers for the U.S. Energy Department.

Investor optimism about corporate earnings ahead of key megacap results this week also contributed to the rise. The S&P 500 rose 0.23% to close at 6,890.89. It had surpassed the 6,900 level for the first time on an intraday basis earlier in the day.

The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.80% to finish at 23,827.49, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 161.78 points, or 0.34%, to settle at 47,706.37.

In addition to their closing highs, the tech-heavy Nasdaq and 30-stock Dow scored new all-time intraday highs alongside the broad market S&P 500.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Forex reserves import cover stands at 11.4 months

Enviro Infra Engineers gains on winning Rs 248 crore sewerage project

CAMS declines after Q2 PAT slumps 6% YoY to Rs 12 cr

Mahindra Finance gains as Q2 PAT jumps 54% YoY to Rs 569 cr

Bharat Rasayan to split shares and issue 1:1 bonus; EGM set for November 19

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story