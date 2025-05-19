Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amerise Biosciences standalone net profit rises 450.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Amerise Biosciences standalone net profit rises 450.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 5:05 PM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Amerise Biosciences rose 450.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

