Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 12.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 15.04% to Rs 2515.93 croreNet profit of Karur Vysya Bank rose 12.55% to Rs 513.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 456.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 15.04% to Rs 2515.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2187.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.99% to Rs 1941.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1604.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 17.84% to Rs 9678.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8213.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
