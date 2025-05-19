Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 12.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 15.04% to Rs 2515.93 crore

Net profit of Karur Vysya Bank rose 12.55% to Rs 513.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 456.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 15.04% to Rs 2515.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2187.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.99% to Rs 1941.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1604.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 17.84% to Rs 9678.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8213.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2515.932187.059678.048213.1663.2351.9563.8559.00673.57573.502590.732100.19673.57573.502590.732100.19513.36456.101941.641604.81

