Jagat Trading Enterprises standalone net profit rises 157.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Jagat Trading Enterprises rose 157.14% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 36.67% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.820.6073.1743.330.620.260.620.260.540.21

