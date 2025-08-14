GDL Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 113.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 102.94% to Rs 0.69 crore

Net profit of GDL Leasing & Finance rose 113.33% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 102.94% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.690.3456.5258.820.370.200.370.200.320.15

