James Warren Tea standalone net profit rises 46.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.67% to Rs 26.05 crore

Net profit of James Warren Tea rose 46.80% to Rs 14.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 15.67% to Rs 26.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.26.0530.8937.0130.3317.1511.3516.7410.7114.249.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News