Amit Shah stresses swift justice and high conviction rates in Goa's new criminal laws

Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring swift justice through the implementation of three new criminal laws in Goa. Chairing a high-level review meeting with Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant in New Delhi, Shah emphasized the importance of timely investigations and prosecutions to enhance the efficiency of the legal system.

During the meeting, Shah set a target of achieving a 90% conviction rate in cases carrying a punishment of more than seven years. He also underscored the mandatory registration of all investigating officers on the e-Sakshya platform and directed that the e-Summons system be fully implemented in Goa by the end of this month.

Further stressing the role of forensic evidence in strengthening cases, Shah called for 100% forensic sample testing. He also directed senior police officers to closely monitor cases related to organized crime, terrorism, and mob lynching, ensuring that relevant legal provisions are not misused.

The Home Minister's directives are part of a broader effort to modernize law enforcement and judicial processes, reinforcing the governments focus on speedy justice and efficient case management.

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

