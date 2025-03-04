Cyient inks pact with ADS

Cyient announced a strategic partnership with American Data Solutions (ADS) to revolutionize content management.

The partnership aimed at transforming the way businesses manage, access, and utilize digital content. This collaboration combines Cyients deep engineering expertise and global reach with ADS cutting-edge content management technologies.

The partnership will redefine content creation, storage, retrieval, and distribution, enabling businesses to operate with greater efficiency and intelligence.

Sukamal Banerjee, executive director and chief executive officer of Cyient, said, At Cyient, we are committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive digital transformation for businesses worldwide. Our partnership with ADS brings together Cyients engineering excellence and ADS advanced digital solutions to deliver next-generation, scalable, and intelligent content management systems.

By harnessing AI, ML, and cloud computing, we will create adaptive solutions that evolve with business needs, enhancing efficiency and decision-making. We are excited to accelerate the adoption of ADS innovative solutions, ensuring businesses across industries benefit from seamless, future-ready content management. This client-centric approach will empower organizations to streamline operations, improve content accessibility, and drive meaningful impact," he added.

Ran Meriaz, Chief Executive Officer, ADS, said, "This collaboration with Cyient is a significant milestone in our journey to reshape the content management landscape.

Cyients global reach and engineering expertise perfectly complement our innovative digital solutions. Together, we are poised to provide businesses with scalable, intelligent, and future-ready content management systems that will not only improve operational efficiency but also set new industry benchmarks, she added.

Cyient is a consulting-led, industry-centric, global technology solutions company. It currently operates through eight strategic business units: aerospace & defense; transportation; industrial, energy, and natural resources; semiconductor, internet of things, and analytics; medical and healthcare; utilities & geospatial; communications; and design-led manufacturing (Cyient DLM).

The companys consolidated net profit fell 31.71% to Rs 122.30 in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 179.10 crore posted in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 4.18% QoQ to Rs 1,926.40 crore in Q3 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.16% to Rs 1,228.10 on the BSE.

