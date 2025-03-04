Indices trade with limited losses; auto shares drop

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 162.28 points or 0.22% to 72,923.66. The Nifty 50 index lost 47 points or 0.21% to 22,072.30.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.01%, and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.98%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,183 shares rose and 1,605 shares fell. A total of 155 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.21% to 13.73. The Nifty 27 March 2025 futures were trading at 22,175.80, at a premium of 103.5 points as compared with the spot at 22,072.30.
The Nifty option chain for the 27 March 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 60.2 lakh contracts at the 23,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 61.1 lakh contracts was seen at 22,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
Also Read
The Nifty Auto index fell 1.22% to 20,287.05. The index rose 0.19% in the past trading session.
Balkrishna Industries (down 3.78%), Bajaj Auto (down 3.24%), Hero MotoCorp (down 2.22%), Apollo Tyres (down 1.63%), MRF (down 1.31%), Eicher Motors (down 1.25%), Bosch (down 1.09%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.09%), TVS Motor Company (down 0.98%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (down 0.89%) declined.
On the other hand, Tata Motors (up 0.37%) and Exide Industries (up 0.16%) edged higher.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Wendt (India) slipped 3%. The company announced that its board has approved a proposal to incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) in Germany, aiming to enhance its business prospects in Europe.
Oriental Rail Infrastructure rose 0.80%. The company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 1.63 crore from Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, Indian Railways.
RateGain Travel Technologies added 1.56% after the company announced a significant partnership with Mews, a leading provider of hospitality cloud solutions and Property Management Systems (PMS).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content