Record date is 21 March 2025

Optimus Finance has fixed 21 March 2025 as record date for determining the entitlement/eligibility of Equity Shareholders for sub-division/Split of existing 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One Only) each fully paid up.

