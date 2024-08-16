Amrapali Industries consolidated net profit rises 38.89% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 56.61% to Rs 2920.32 croreNet profit of Amrapali Industries rose 38.89% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 56.61% to Rs 2920.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6730.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2920.326730.70 -57 OPM %0.030.02 -PBDT0.640.62 3 PBT0.280.25 12 NP0.250.18 39
