Amrapali Industries consolidated net profit rises 38.89% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 3:18 PM IST
Sales decline 56.61% to Rs 2920.32 crore

Net profit of Amrapali Industries rose 38.89% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 56.61% to Rs 2920.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6730.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2920.326730.70 -57 OPM %0.030.02 -PBDT0.640.62 3 PBT0.280.25 12 NP0.250.18 39

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

