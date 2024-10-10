Anand Rathi Wealth consolidated net profit rises 32.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.81% to Rs 242.48 crore

Net profit of Anand Rathi Wealth rose 32.39% to Rs 76.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 57.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 32.81% to Rs 242.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 182.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.242.48182.5842.9442.43108.3282.33102.1977.7276.1157.49

