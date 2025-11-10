Anant Raj consolidated net profit rises 30.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.00% to Rs 630.79 crore

Net profit of Anant Raj rose 30.82% to Rs 138.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 105.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.00% to Rs 630.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 512.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.630.79512.8526.6121.99175.07122.19164.43114.11138.12105.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News