Rushil Decor standalone net profit declines 48.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.02% to Rs 233.24 crore

Net profit of Rushil Decor declined 48.53% to Rs 5.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.02% to Rs 233.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 228.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.233.24228.639.8912.8916.8023.068.3615.615.9711.60

