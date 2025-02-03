Anant Raj PAT climbs 54% YoY to Rs 110 crore in Q3 FY25

The real estate developer has reported 53.58% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 110.32 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 71.83 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 36.29% to Rs 534.64 crore in the third quarter of FY25, compared with Rs 392.27 crore posted in the same period last year.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 131.75 crore, up by 52.66% from Rs 86.30 crore in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses rose 30.97% to Rs 412.22 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24. During the quarter, the cost of sales stood at Rs 378.26 crore (up 31.24% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 5.27 crore (up 18.69% YoY).

On a nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 68.09% to Rs 110.32 crore on a 45.98% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,519.32 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Anant Raj is a diversified real estate company focused on developing IT parks, hospitality projects, data centers, office complexes, shopping malls, and residential projects in India. The company has a strong presence in Delhi, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and other parts of the NCR region.

Also Read

Shares of Anant Raj slumped 9.19% to currently trade at Rs 579 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News