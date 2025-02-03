Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anant Raj PAT climbs 54% YoY to Rs 110 crore in Q3 FY25

Anant Raj PAT climbs 54% YoY to Rs 110 crore in Q3 FY25

Image
Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The real estate developer has reported 53.58% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 110.32 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 71.83 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 36.29% to Rs 534.64 crore in the third quarter of FY25, compared with Rs 392.27 crore posted in the same period last year.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 131.75 crore, up by 52.66% from Rs 86.30 crore in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses rose 30.97% to Rs 412.22 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24. During the quarter, the cost of sales stood at Rs 378.26 crore (up 31.24% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 5.27 crore (up 18.69% YoY).

On a nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 68.09% to Rs 110.32 crore on a 45.98% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,519.32 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Anant Raj is a diversified real estate company focused on developing IT parks, hospitality projects, data centers, office complexes, shopping malls, and residential projects in India. The company has a strong presence in Delhi, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and other parts of the NCR region.

Also Read

LIVE News: HC grants interim bail to Unnao rape case accused Kuldeep Sengar for eye surgery

IND vs ENG: Gambhir defends India's high-risk, high-reward approach in T20s

Aid surging into Gaza after ceasefire, but is it reaching everyone?

Australian legend Greg Norman believes India is a sleeping giant in golf

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 500 pts lower at 77,000; FMCG, Metal, Financials, Oil drag, SMIDs down 1%

Shares of Anant Raj slumped 9.19% to currently trade at Rs 579 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

INR breaks past new lifetime low of Rs 87 per dollar mark as dollar soars on Trump tariff announcement

Engineers India secures project management consultancy works worth Rs 1200 cr

Globus Spirits spurts 20% in five days; to hike prices from April 1, 2025

Bhageria Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

G R Infra Q3 PAT declines 8% YoY to Rs 262 crore

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story