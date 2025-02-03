G R Infra Q3 PAT declines 8% YoY to Rs 262 crore

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
G R Infraprojects' consolidated net profit increased 7.82% to Rs 261.71 crore on 20.6% slide in revenue from operations to Rs 1,694.50 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

On segmental revenue basis, revenue from build, operate and transfer (BOT)/ annuity projects decreased by 21.2% YoY to Rs 1,332.39 crore while revenue from engineering, procurement and construction slipped 35.97% YoY to Rs 207.92 crore in the third quarter of FY25.

Profit before tax increased 10.77% YoY to Rs 350.37 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

EBITDA declined 27.15% to Rs 369.80 crore in Q3 of FY25 as compared with Rs 507.59 crore in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin stood at 21.82% in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 23.79% in Q3 FY24.

The company's operating margin for third quarter of FY25 was 21.82%, compared to 23.79% in Q3 of FY24.

GR Infraprojects is engaged in construction of infrastructure facilities on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and built, operate and transfer (BOT) basis.

The scrip tumbled 5.26% to Rs 1,209.50 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

