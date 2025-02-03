INR breaks past new lifetime low of Rs 87 per dollar mark as dollar soars on Trump tariff announcement

The Indian rupee fell past a crucial mark as dollar pushed higher after Trump announcement on imposing tariff over neighboring countries and China. The dollar index soared to three week high on Monday morning after US President Donald Trump set tariffs over the weekend. On Saturday, Trump finally signed off on threatened 25-percent tariffs on neighboring Mexico and Canada -- despite sharing a free trade pact -- and hit China with a 10-percent tariff in addition to already enacted levies. The dollar index is quoting at 109.35, up 1.05% on the day. The Indian currency commenced at a lifetime low of Rs 87 per dollar mark and is currently seen quoting at 87.08, down 46 paise as compared to previous close at 86.62. Rupee also erased any possible gains due to Union Budget 2025-26 announced over the weekend. Indian shares were notably lower in early trade on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump signed the three separate executive orders. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was down 485 points, or 0.6 percent, at 77,020 while the broader NSE Nifty index fell 170 points, or 0.7 percent, to 23,311.

