Bhageria Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Allied Digital Services Ltd, Mirza International Ltd, KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd and Damodar Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 February 2025.

Bhageria Industries Ltd spiked 13.48% to Rs 210 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 49421 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5263 shares in the past one month.

Allied Digital Services Ltd soared 12.36% to Rs 272.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83229 shares in the past one month.

Mirza International Ltd surged 9.28% to Rs 41.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33378 shares in the past one month.

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd added 8.75% to Rs 78.18. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40243 shares in the past one month.

Damodar Industries Ltd jumped 8.48% to Rs 41.59. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 307 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1994 shares in the past one month.

