Globus Spirits spurts 20% in five days; to hike prices from April 1, 2025

Globus Spirits spurts 20% in five days; to hike prices from April 1, 2025

Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Globus Spirits rallied 4.25% to Rs 969.75, extending gains for the fifth consecutive trading day.

Shares of Globus Spirits surged 20.42% in five trading sessions from its recent closing price of Rs 795.55 per share on 28 January 2025.

Meanwhile, the company stated that, as per the recently announced Rajasthan excise policy, the net selling value per unit of its regular brands and others brands in the state of Rajasthan will increase by 4.35% from 1st April 2025, based on FY25 trailing twelve months (TTM) volume mix.

The stock hit an 52-week high of Rs 973.60 on 17 September 2024. The counter hit 52-week low of Rs 656.10 on 28 March 2024.

On the BSE, 11,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 21,000 shares in the past two weeks.

The stock has outperformed the market over the past one month, rising 8.02% as against Sensex's 2.91% decrease.

The counter has also outperformed the market in past one year, jumping 19.28% as against Sensex's 6.7% increase.

The scrip has underperformed the market over the past three months, declining 10.79% compared to a 3.52% decrease in the Sensex.

Globus Spirits is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of Indian Made Indian Liquor (IMIL), Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), bulk alcohol, hand sanitizer and franchise bottling.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Globus Spirits declined 89.20% to Rs 1.41 crore while net sales rose 12.50% to Rs 638.06 crore in Q2 September 2024 over Q2 September 2023.

