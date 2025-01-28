Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anant Raj stock plunges amid Chinese AI threat

Anant Raj stock plunges amid Chinese AI threat

Image
Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Anant Raj plummeted 20% to Rs 534.45 today, mirroring a broader sell-off in the global technology sector.

This sharp decline was triggered by the launch of DeepSeek, a new, low-cost AI model by a Chinese startup, sparking concerns among investors about increased competition.

While primarily known for its real estate developments, Anant Raj has been expanding its presence in the burgeoning AI market through its subsidiary, Anant Raj Cloud. The company in July 2024 announced a high-profile collaboration with Google to develop advanced AI solutions, further solidifying its commitment to the sector.

DeepSeek, touted as more efficient and significantly cheaper than its competitors, has quickly gained traction, even surpassing ChatGPT in downloads. This has put pressure on established players, including firms like Google, and their collaborators.

Analysts believe that such innovations could disrupt market dynamics, potentially eroding the profitability of companies reliant on high-cost AI solutions.

Investors reacted swiftly to the perceived threat, selling off shares of Anant Raj and other AI-adjacent companies. The stocks plunge highlights the heightened sensitivity in the sector, where innovation and pricing strategies can significantly sway market sentiment.

Anant Raj is a diversified real estate company focused on developing IT parks, hospitality projects, data centers, office complexes, shopping malls, and residential projects in India. The company has a strong presence in Delhi, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and other parts of the NCR region.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Anant Raj surged 75.67% to Rs 105.58 crore while net sales rose 54.34% to Rs 512.85 crore in Q2 September 2024 over Q2 September 2023. The company's board will consider Q3 results on 1 February 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices snap 2-day losses; Nifty ends above 22,950 mark; realty share jumps

TVS Motor jumps after PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 618 crore in Q3 FY25

JSW Infra PAT climbs 32% YoY to Rs 336 crore in Q3 FY25

Australian markets edge slightly lower ahead of CPI data

Japan's Nikkei ends down 1.39%

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story