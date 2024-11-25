SMFG India Home Finance Co standalone net profit rises 68.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.61% to Rs 305.07 crore

Net profit of SMFG India Home Finance Co rose 68.65% to Rs 33.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 31.61% to Rs 305.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 231.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.305.07231.7971.1367.8851.6730.8945.5026.7133.7320.00

