SMFG India Home Finance Co standalone net profit rises 68.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 31.61% to Rs 305.07 crore

Net profit of SMFG India Home Finance Co rose 68.65% to Rs 33.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 31.61% to Rs 305.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 231.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales305.07231.79 32 OPM %71.1367.88 -PBDT51.6730.89 67 PBT45.5026.71 70 NP33.7320.00 69

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

