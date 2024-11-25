Laxmi India Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 164.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 55.43% to Rs 59.42 crore

Net profit of Laxmi India Finance Pvt rose 164.83% to Rs 8.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 55.43% to Rs 59.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales59.4238.23 55 OPM %67.1561.91 -PBDT12.144.15 193 PBT11.693.80 208 NP8.663.27 165

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

