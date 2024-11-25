Laxmi India Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 164.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 55.43% to Rs 59.42 crore

Net profit of Laxmi India Finance Pvt rose 164.83% to Rs 8.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 55.43% to Rs 59.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.59.4238.2367.1561.9112.144.1511.693.808.663.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News