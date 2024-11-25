Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Berar Finance standalone net profit rises 3.51% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 20.18% to Rs 70.44 crore

Net profit of Berar Finance rose 3.51% to Rs 7.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.18% to Rs 70.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 58.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales70.4458.61 20 OPM %57.5056.07 -PBDT10.619.93 7 PBT9.388.78 7 NP7.086.84 4

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

