Berar Finance standalone net profit rises 3.51% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.18% to Rs 70.44 crore

Net profit of Berar Finance rose 3.51% to Rs 7.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.18% to Rs 70.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 58.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.70.4458.6157.5056.0710.619.939.388.787.086.84

