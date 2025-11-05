ABB extends its 18-year partnership with TCS

Tata Consultancy Services has expanded its 18-year partnership with ABB, a global leader in electrification and automation. The partnership aims to modernise ABB's global hosting operations, simplify its IT landscape, and strengthen its digital foundation to drive resilience and innovation.

As part of this multi-year engagement, TCS will operationalise ABB's Future Hosting Model, a next-generation modular IT infrastructure designed to streamline systems. This model will enable predictive operations, faster service restoration, and continuous security assurance through its AI-powered Zero Ops framework. This extension strengthens a trusted collaboration that has already delivered significant progress for ABB. TCS will help accelerate ABB's Core Platform vision which prioritises modernisation at scale, greater self-service and automation, cloud migration and agility, and orchestration and resilience.