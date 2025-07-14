Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VRL Logistics fixes record date for final dividend

VRL Logistics fixes record date for final dividend

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Record date is 30 July 2025

VRL Logistics has fixed 30 July 2025 as record date for determining the eligible shareholders for receipt of final dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2025. Upon its approval at the AGM, the payment of the said dividend would be made on or before 30 August 2025.

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

