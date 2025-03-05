Angel One appoints Ambarish Kenghe as Group Chief Executive Officer

Angel One announced the joining of Ambarish Kenghe as Group Chief Executive Officer. This follows the earlier announcement of his appointment as intimated to the stock exchanges on 13 January 2025.

Prior to joining Angel One, he served as Vice President and General Manager at Google Pay APAC, where he was instrumental in expanding Google Pay's footprint and advancing the UPI ecosystem in India. His contributions also extend to the launch of Chromecast and the development of Google TV.

Before Google, Ambarish served as Chief Product Officer at Myntra, where he spearheaded AI/ML-powered innovations, transforming the fashion e-commerce experience. His professional journey also includes strategy consulting at Bain & Company in San Francisco and engineering high-speed switching technologies at Cisco Systems in San Jose. A recognized innovator, Ambarish holds four patents and has a strong academic foundation, with a MBA from UC Berkeley, a Master's degree in Computer Science from Purdue University, a Master's degree in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Kanpur and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering from AMU.

