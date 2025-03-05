Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Angel One appoints Ambarish Kenghe as Group Chief Executive Officer

Angel One appoints Ambarish Kenghe as Group Chief Executive Officer

Image
Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Angel One announced the joining of Ambarish Kenghe as Group Chief Executive Officer. This follows the earlier announcement of his appointment as intimated to the stock exchanges on 13 January 2025.

Prior to joining Angel One, he served as Vice President and General Manager at Google Pay APAC, where he was instrumental in expanding Google Pay's footprint and advancing the UPI ecosystem in India. His contributions also extend to the launch of Chromecast and the development of Google TV.

Before Google, Ambarish served as Chief Product Officer at Myntra, where he spearheaded AI/ML-powered innovations, transforming the fashion e-commerce experience. His professional journey also includes strategy consulting at Bain & Company in San Francisco and engineering high-speed switching technologies at Cisco Systems in San Jose. A recognized innovator, Ambarish holds four patents and has a strong academic foundation, with a MBA from UC Berkeley, a Master's degree in Computer Science from Purdue University, a Master's degree in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Kanpur and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering from AMU.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hindalco Industries Ltd spurts 2.31%, up for fifth straight session

Refex Industries hits the roof after plans to expan EV fleet by 1,000 cars

Angel One spurts on appointing Ambarish Kenghe as CEO

Bharat Electronics gains on declaring interim dividend of Rs 1.50/ share

JSW Steel receives ResponsibleSteel™ Certification for four manufacturing sites

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story