Angel One spurts after client base climbs 47% YoY in Jan'25

Angel One rallied 6.68% to Rs 2,506.60 after the stockbroker's client base jumped 47.5% to 30.13 million in January 2025 as compared with 20.43 million in January 2024.

On squentiall basis, the companys client base increase 2.1% in January 2025 from 29.52 million in December 2024.

Gross client acquisition declined 36.0% to 0.66 million in January 2025 from 1.03 million in January 2024.

Angels overall average daily turnover (ADTO) was at Rs 30,82,400 crore in January 2025, up 6.2% MoM and down 29.8% YoY. The ADTO from F&O segment stood at Rs 30,10,400 crore in January 2025, up 6.3% MoM and up 30.6% YoY.

ADTO from cash segment was at Rs 6,500 crore (down 12.5% MoM and down 19.5% YoY) and ADTO commodity segment stood at Rs 65,500 crore (up 3.4% MoM and up 81.9% YoY) in January 2025.

Angel One is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India, in terms of active clients on NSE. The company provides broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The broking and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms and network of authorized persons.

The stockbroker reported 8.1% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 281.47 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 260.31 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 19.2% YoY to Rs 1,262.21 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

