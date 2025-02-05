Venus Remedies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd, BEML Land Assets Ltd and Repro India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 February 2025.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd, BEML Land Assets Ltd and Repro India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 February 2025.

Venus Remedies Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 348.6 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 7966 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2333 shares in the past one month.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd spiked 14.14% to Rs 107.78. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd soared 13.65% to Rs 159. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67230 shares in the past one month.

BEML Land Assets Ltd exploded 13.45% to Rs 236.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 50714 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4522 shares in the past one month.

Repro India Ltd advanced 11.58% to Rs 560. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4269 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3197 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News