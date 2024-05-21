ANI Integrated Services consolidated net profit rises 5.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.02% to Rs 52.91 crore

Net profit of ANI Integrated Services rose 5.46% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.02% to Rs 52.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 116.86% to Rs 5.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.96% to Rs 187.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 157.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

