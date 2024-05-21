Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ANI Integrated Services consolidated net profit rises 5.46% in the March 2024 quarter

ANI Integrated Services consolidated net profit rises 5.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.02% to Rs 52.91 crore

Net profit of ANI Integrated Services rose 5.46% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.02% to Rs 52.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 116.86% to Rs 5.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.96% to Rs 187.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 157.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales52.9143.36 22 187.50157.62 19 OPM %6.606.27 -5.182.47 - PBDT2.622.32 13 7.353.29 123 PBT2.182.21 -1 6.272.89 117 NP1.931.83 5 5.662.61 117

