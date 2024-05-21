Updater Services consolidated net profit rises 151.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.51% to Rs 631.77 crore

Net profit of Updater Services rose 151.61% to Rs 25.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.51% to Rs 631.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 571.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 89.86% to Rs 67.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.46% to Rs 2444.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2098.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

631.77571.682444.362098.896.375.675.494.4142.7428.20138.5491.2330.4613.5984.5854.1925.8410.2767.9535.79

