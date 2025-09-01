Anlon Healthcare IPO ends with 7.13 times subscription

The offer received bids for 9.47 crore shares as against 1.33 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Anlon Healthcare received bids for 9,47,62,808 shares as against 1,33,00,000 shares on offer. The IPO was subscribed 7.13 times.

The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 47.30 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 10.61 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 1.07 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 26 August 2025 and it closed on 29 August 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 86 and 91 per share.

The IPO comprised a complete fresh issue of equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 121.03 crore.

The objectives of the fresh issue include Rs 30.72 crore for funding capital expenditure towards the proposed expansion, Rs 5 crore for repayment/prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings, Rs 43.15 crore for meeting working capital requirements, and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes. The promoters are Punitkumar R. Rasadia, Meet Atulkumar Vachhani and Mamata Punitkumar Rasadia. The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 2,80,00,000 equity shares, aggregating to 70.26% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Anlon Healthcare is a chemical manufacturing company engaged in the manufacturing of pharma intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Pharma intermediates serve as raw materials or key starting materials for manufacturing APIs. While APIs are used as raw materials in pharmaceutical formulations to produce various types of finished dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, ointments, and syrups. Besides pharmaceutical applications, these ingredients are also used in nutraceutical formulations, personal care products, and animal health products.