Nifty trades near 24,550 mark; consumer durables shares jump for 3rd day

The key equity indices continued to trade with modest gains in the mid-morning trade supported by strong domestic data including robust GDP data and upbeat manufactring PMI data. The Nifty traded near the 24,550 mark.

Consumer durables shares witnessed buying demand for three consuective trading sessions.

At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 341.61 points or 0.43% to 80,154.91. The Nifty 50 index added 121.90 points or 0.50% to 24,546.90.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 1.11% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.98%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,726 shares rose and 1,187 shares fell. A total of 208 shares were unchanged.

Economy: The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) stood at 59.3 in August compared with 59.1 in July 2025. The upward movement in the headline figure largely reflected an acceleration in growth of production volumes. The rate of expansion was the quickest in close to five years. When explaining the rise, panel members pointed to a better alignment of supply with demand. India Q1 GDP: Indias economy picked up momentum in the AprilJune quarter, defying expectations of slower growth, even as higher U.S. tariffs on Indian exports loom as a potential drag in the months ahead. Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7.8% in the quarter, the strongest pace in five quarters, compared with 7.4% in the previous three-month period, according to government data released Friday.

Gross value added (GVA) considered a better gauge of underlying economic activity since it excludes indirect taxes and subsidy transfers rose 7.6% during the same period, up from 6.8% in the prior quarter. At this rate, India continues to rank among the worlds fastest-growing major economies, though the outlook for exports has darkened following U.S. President Donald Trumps tariff hike. IPO Updates: The initial public offer (IPO) of Amanta Healthacare received bids for 75,27,583 shares as against 70,00,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:18 IST on Monday (1 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.08 times.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty consumer durables index gained 1.29% to 39,087.75. The index rose 2% in the three trading sessions. Amber Enterprises India (up 2.99%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 2.84%), PG Electroplast (up 2.51%), Century Plyboards (India) (up 1.99%), Blue Star (up 1.71%), Havells India (up 1.61%), Kajaria Ceramics (up 1.47%), Voltas (up 1.07%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 0.8%) and Bata India (up 0.79%) rallied. Stocks in Spotlight: Sterlite Technologies (STL) fell 5.54% after the company updated exchanges on an adverse litigation outcome involving its US arm. The dispute stems from a case filed by Prysmian Cables and Systems USA against Stephen Szymanski, an employee of Sterlite Technologies Inc (STI), and STI itself in the US District Court, South Carolina. The plaintiff alleged violations of non-compete and confidentiality agreements, claiming that confidential information was disclosed to STI, giving it an unfair competitive advantage.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure jumped 5.30% after the company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 3.37 crore from Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, a unit of Indian Railways. Global Markets: Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Monday as investors weighed Chinas latest manufacturing data and broader geopolitical developments. Chinas RatingDog Manufacturing Index previously known as the Caixin PMI came in at 50.5 for August, signaling modest expansion after Julys contraction of 49.5. Meanwhile, official government data released Sunday showed the countrys manufacturing PMI at 49.4 in August, barely higher than Julys 49.3. Markets also kept an eye on India-China relations following the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting, where leaders of both countries emphasized that they are development partners rather than rivals.

In the U.S., attention turned to a federal appeals court ruling that deemed most of former President Donald Trumps "reciprocal tariffs illegal. The Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit concluded Trump exceeded his authority when imposing tariffs globally under his April 2 liberation day declaration. On Wall Street, stocks retreated Friday as fresh inflation data suggested price pressures remain a concern heading into September. The S&P 500 slipped 0.64% to 6,460.26, though it still notched its fourth consecutive monthly gain. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.15% to 21,455.55, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 92.02 points, or 0.20%, to close at 45,544.88.