Anlon Healthcare standalone net profit rises 259.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 115.97% to Rs 52.20 crore

Net profit of Anlon Healthcare rose 259.85% to Rs 9.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 115.97% to Rs 52.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.52.2024.1726.3231.0712.906.6312.456.169.322.59

