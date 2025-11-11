MOIL standalone net profit rises 40.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.24% to Rs 348.05 crore

Net profit of MOIL rose 40.99% to Rs 70.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 49.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.24% to Rs 348.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 291.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.348.05291.8928.5927.13129.79105.9789.7668.1670.4449.96

