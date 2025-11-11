Robust Hotels standalone net profit rises 155.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.85% to Rs 35.99 crore

Net profit of Robust Hotels rose 155.02% to Rs 5.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.85% to Rs 35.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.35.9934.0033.4324.6212.607.798.153.425.842.29

