Pyramid Technoplast standalone net profit rises 7.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Pyramid Technoplast rose 7.71% to Rs 6.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.79% to Rs 160.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 133.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.160.82133.147.427.1111.019.698.197.736.155.71

