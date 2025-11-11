Madras Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 719.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.14% to Rs 510.37 crore

Net profit of Madras Fertilizers rose 719.62% to Rs 12.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.14% to Rs 510.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 532.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.510.37532.422.402.0720.475.7117.373.3212.951.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News