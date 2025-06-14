Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Laddu Gopal Online Services fixes record date for stock split

Laddu Gopal Online Services fixes record date for stock split

Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Record date is 24 June 2025

Laddu Gopal Online Services has fixed 24 June 2025 as the record date for ascertaining eligibility of shareholders for the purpose Sub-division (stock split) of every 1 (One) equity share of face value of Rs. 10.00/- each into 5 (Five) equity shares of Face Value of Re. 2/- each.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

