Laddu Gopal Online Services fixes record date for stock split

Record date is 24 June 2025

Laddu Gopal Online Services has fixed 24 June 2025 as the record date for ascertaining eligibility of shareholders for the purpose Sub-division (stock split) of every 1 (One) equity share of face value of Rs. 10.00/- each into 5 (Five) equity shares of Face Value of Re. 2/- each.

