Annapurna Finance Pvt standalone net profit declines 98.57% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.20% to Rs 556.16 crore

Net profit of Annapurna Finance Pvt declined 98.57% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 71.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.20% to Rs 556.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 523.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.556.16523.7036.1957.085.93100.281.3995.961.0371.78

