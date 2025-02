3M India standalone net profit declines 15.88% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.38% to Rs 1089.95 crore

Net profit of 3M India declined 15.88% to Rs 113.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 135.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.38% to Rs 1089.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1005.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1089.951005.6414.1417.76168.12194.36154.11181.23113.77135.24

